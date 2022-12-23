Avocode

de Avocode, Inc.
Instalar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Alterações na versão 4.15.6-9624

há mais de 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~109 MB
Tamanho da transferência104 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações3.987
Licençahttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Website do projetohttps://avocode.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Para executar

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode