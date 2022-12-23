Avocode
de Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design
Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.
Alterações na versão 4.15.6-9624
há mais de 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~109 MB
Tamanho da transferência104 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações3.987
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar