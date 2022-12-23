Pinetime Flasher

de Maarten de Jong
Instalar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Alterações na versão 0.1

há aproximadamente 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~8 MB
Tamanho da transferência3 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.246
LicençaMIT License
Website do projetohttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Para executar

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
Etiquetas:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch