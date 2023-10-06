Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

de AMPL Optimization, Inc
Instalar

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Alterações na versão 4.0.0.202308171623

há 3 meses
(Built há 6 dias)
  • Nenhum registo de alterações fornecido

  • Proprietário

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Tamanho instalado~446.73 MiB
Tamanho da transferência446.59 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações274
Etiquetas:
linuxflatpak