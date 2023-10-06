AMPL IDE
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users
The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.
