Nexuiz Classic
de Alientrap
A multiplayer first-person shooter
Nexuiz Classic is a fast-paced 3D deathmatch game with high-end and complex graphics effects. It is intended to be played over the Internet or over a local network. Several different game types, such as classic deathmatch, team deathmatch and capture the flag are available. It also supports a single-player mode and playing against the computer.
The game brings deathmatch back to the basics, with perfect weapon balancing and fast paced action, keeping itself away from the current trend of realistic shooters.
This game was originally released as "Nexuiz", but is now referred to as "Nexuiz Classic" since the Nexuiz name was re-used for a non-free game for consoles.
Alterações na versão 2.5.2
há mais de 13 anos
Tamanho instalado~896 MB
Tamanho da transferência884 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações8.126
LicençaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
