Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

de Adil Hanney
Instalar

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Alterações na versão 1.0.12

há 6 meses
Tamanho instalado~24 MB
Tamanho da transferência10 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações1.315
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Website do projetohttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

Para executar

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
Etiquetas:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer