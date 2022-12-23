Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
de Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Alterações na versão 1.0.12
há 6 meses
Tamanho instalado~24 MB
Tamanho da transferência10 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações1.315
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Outros apps de Adil Hanney
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar
Para executar
Etiquetas: