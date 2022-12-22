rRootage
de ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
Alterações na versão 0.23
há quase 20 anos
Tamanho instalado~8 MB
Tamanho da transferência5 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações2.160
LicençaBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
