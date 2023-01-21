Nyrna

  Captura de ecrã
Suspend games and applications

Similar to the incredibly useful sleep/suspend function found in consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation; suspend your game (and its resource usage) at any time, and resume whenever you wish - at the push of a button.

  • Pause cutscenes to read the subtitles, examine the scene, answer the door, etc.
  • Pause games that can't normally be paused (single-player games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, etc)
  • Suspend games whose pause screens keep the system running hot or playing unwanted music
  • Suspend inbetween checkpoints (example: Hollow Knight)

Suspend Applications

Nyrna can be used to suspend normal, non-game applications as well. For example:

  • 3D renders
  • video encoding
  • software compilation

The CPU and GPU resources are being used by said task - maybe for hours - when you would like to use the system for something else. With Nyrna you can suspend that program, freeing up the resources (excluding RAM) until the process is resumed, without losing where you were - like the middle of a long job, or a gaming session between save points.

Alterações na versão 2.11.0

há 5 meses
Tamanho instalado~26 MB
Tamanho da transferência10 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações1.621
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttps://nyrna.merritt.codes/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.Nyrna

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.Nyrna

Para executar

flatpak run codes.merritt.Nyrna
Etiquetas:
gamespauseresourcessleepsuspend