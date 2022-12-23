Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
Chat over email and head back to the future with us!
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
Alterações na versão v1.36.4
há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~336 MB
Tamanho da transferência135 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações15.752
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
