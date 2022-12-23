Legacy Launcher

de Legacy Launcher Team
Instalar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Alterações na versão 1.32.2

há 16 dias
Tamanho instalado~260 MB
Tamanho da transferência103 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações32.986
LicençaProprietário
Website do projetohttps://llaun.ch/
Contactohttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Contribuir com traduçõeshttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Para executar

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
Etiquetas:
launcherminecraft