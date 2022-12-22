Manuskript

Instalar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Alterações na versão 0.15.0

há 4 meses
Tamanho instalado~351 MB
Tamanho da transferência115 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações15.728
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Website do projetohttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Ajudahttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Contribuir com traduçõeshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Navegar pelo código-fontehttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Contribuir para a aplicaçãohttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Para executar

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
Etiquetas:
editmanuskriptmsknovelofficetextwrite