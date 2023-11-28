Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Alterações na versão 6.30.02

há aproximadamente 2 meses
(Construído há aproximadamente 5 horas)
  • Nenhum registo de alterações fornecido

  • Construído pela comunidade

    Esta app foi desenvolvida abertamente por uma comunidade de voluntários e disponibilizada sob a licença GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Tamanho instalado~602.46 MiB
Tamanho da transferência256.37 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64, aarch64
