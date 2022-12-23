RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Alterações na versão 0.6.6

há aproximadamente 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~71 MB
Tamanho da transferência29 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações6.661
LicençaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttp://retroshare.cc/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Para executar

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui