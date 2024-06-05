The game offers fast paced gameplay just like its predecessor AssaultCube. Improvements over the original game include:

New, diverse game modes and mutators

Many new and different weapons

More realistic gameplay: damage fading over distance, bleeding, drowning

Ricochet shots (bouncing bullets)

Chat easily visible, separated from the main console

Less potential cheats (more server-sided code)

Better voting system: ignore neutral votes, veto admin votes after second press

Improved radar showing explosions and shotlines

Killfeed making it easy to see kills

Spawn enqueue/dequeue—no need to spam the spawn button