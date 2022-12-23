Dconf Editor
de The GNOME Project
Verificado
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Alterações na versão 43.0
há 9 meses
Tamanho instalado~1 MB
Tamanho da transferência468 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações67.950
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Outros apps de The GNOME ProjectMais
Outros apps no grupo GNOMEMais
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar
Para executar
Etiquetas: