Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Alterações na versão 1.51.1
há quase 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~6 MB
Tamanho da transferência2 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações42.659
LicençaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar