eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

Alterações na versão 0.0.1

há 20 dias
(Construído há aproximadamente 6 horas)
  • Nenhum registo de alterações fornecido

  • Construído pela comunidade

    Esta app foi desenvolvida abertamente por uma comunidade de voluntários e disponibilizada sob a licença GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
Tamanho instalado~391.03 MiB
Tamanho da transferência271.35 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
