Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Alterações na versão v0.7.96

há 4 dias
Tamanho instalado~19 MB
Tamanho da transferência6 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.214.083
LicençaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Website do projetohttps://xemu.app
Ajudahttps://xemu.app/docs
Perguntas frequenteshttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu