Fotema

de David Bliss
fotema.app
Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Alterações na versão 1.0.0

há 3 dias
(Construído há aproximadamente 9 horas)

  • Construído pela comunidade

    Esta app foi desenvolvida abertamente por uma comunidade de voluntários e disponibilizada sob a licença GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Tamanho instalado~62.67 MiB
Tamanho da transferência27.77 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64, aarch64
Etiquetas:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak