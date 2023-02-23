Elastic

de Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
InstalarDoar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Alterações na versão 0.1.3

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~541 KB
Tamanho da transferência158 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações2.932
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Relatar um problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Para executar

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Etiquetas:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring