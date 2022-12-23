Dialect
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Alterações na versão 2.1.1
há 8 meses
Tamanho instalado~4 MB
Tamanho da transferência1 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações90.303
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
