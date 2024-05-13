Flathub Logo

A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window

A container oriented terminal for GNOME

Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.

Features:

  • Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts
  • Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
  • User-installable color palettes
  • Support for preferences profiles with container integration
  • Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
  • Tabbed interface with tab overviews
  • Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
  • Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
  • Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
  • Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
  • Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
  • Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications

Alterações na versão 46.2

há 4 dias
(Construído há aproximadamente 9 horas)
  • Construído pela comunidade

    Esta app foi desenvolvida abertamente por uma comunidade de voluntários e disponibilizada sob a licença GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
