Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

Mudanças na versão 0.1.3

há quase 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~98 MB
Tamanho do download21 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações9.261
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer
Ajudahttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Instalação manual

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
audiosound