Mixer
de Allie Law
Change the volume of apps
A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.
- Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
- Individually change each audio source's values
Mudanças na versão 0.1.3
há quase 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~98 MB
Tamanho do download21 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações9.261
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar