Clairvoyant

de Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames em GitHub
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Mudanças na versão 3.0.6

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~142 KB
Tamanho do download61 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações3.383
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://cassidyjames.com
Ajudahttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Contribuir com traduçõeshttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Tags:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮