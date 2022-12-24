Relaxator

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper em GitHub
Instalar

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Mudanças na versão 1.0.8

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~57 MB
Tamanho do download57 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações3.034
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator