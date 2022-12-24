Forgetpass

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper em GitHub
Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Mudanças na versão 1.0.13

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~66 KB
Tamanho do download26 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações2.164
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Relatar um problemahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity