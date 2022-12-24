Dice

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper em GitHub
A simple dice game

A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.

Mudanças na versão 1.0.7

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~80 KB
Tamanho do download49 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.437
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Relatar um problemahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice