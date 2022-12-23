Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Mudanças na versão 1.7.3

há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~240 MB
Tamanho do download96 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações3.512
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site do projetohttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Para executar

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper