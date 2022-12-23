File Shredder
de Alan Beveridge
Securely delete your files
File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.
Mudanças na versão 1.3.1
há 8 meses
Tamanho instalado~637 KB
Tamanho do download250 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações21.860
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
