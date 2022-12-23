Youp for whatsapp

de Luigi Teschio
Whatsapp

Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient

  • Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
  • Conveniently switch to dark mode
  • Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
  • Desktop Notification

Mudanças na versão 2.0

há aproximadamente 3 anos
Tamanho instalado~1 MB
Tamanho do download427 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações49.662
LicençaMIT License
Site do projetohttps://luigitesch.io/youpforwhatsapp
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.gigitux.youp

