Youp for whatsapp
de Luigi Teschio
Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient
- Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
- Conveniently switch to dark mode
- Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
- Desktop Notification
Mudanças na versão 2.0
há aproximadamente 3 anos
Tamanho instalado~1 MB
Tamanho do download427 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações49.662
LicençaMIT License
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar