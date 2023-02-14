Dave Gnukem

de David Joffe
InstalarDoar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Mudanças na versão 1.0.3

há 7 meses
Tamanho instalado~25 MB
Tamanho do download20 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.639
LicençaMIT License
Site do projetohttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Perguntas frequenteshttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Para executar

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
Tags:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro