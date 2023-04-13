Deckr
de Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
Mudanças na versão 1.1.67
há 5 dias
Tamanho instalado~86 MB
Tamanho do download38 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações606
LicençaProprietário
