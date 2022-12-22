Vorta

Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Mudanças na versão v0.8.12

há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~52 MB
Tamanho do download15 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações42.976
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site do projetohttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Ajudahttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Contribuir com traduçõeshttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Para executar

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Tags:
borg