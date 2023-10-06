Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

de AMPL Optimization, Inc
Instalar

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Mudanças na versão 4.0.0.202308171623

há 3 meses
(Compilado há 6 dias)
  • Nenhum registro de alterações fornecido

  • Proprietário

    Este aplicativo não foi desenvolvido abertamente, portanto apenas seus desenvolvedores sabem como ele funciona. Pode ser inseguro de modos difíceis de detectar e pode ser alterado sem supervisão.
Tamanho instalado~446.73 MiB
Tamanho do download446.59 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações274
Etiquetas:
linuxflatpak