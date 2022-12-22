Tandem

de Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Mudanças na versão 2.2.307

há mais de 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~216 MB
Tamanho do download212 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações2.494
LicençaProprietário
Site do projetohttps://tandem.chat
Ajudahttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Para executar

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client