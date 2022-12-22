Space

de Till Friebe
Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Mudanças na versão 2.0.6

há 9 meses
Tamanho instalado~72 MB
Tamanho do download33 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações3.987
LicençaProprietário
Site do projetohttps://getspace.app
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Para executar

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
Tags:
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs