Fotema
de David Bliss
All photos view
Admire your photos
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.
Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?
- Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
- View iOS Live Photos.
- Play videos.
- View your library by year or month.
Mudanças na versão 1.0.0
há 3 dias
(Compilado há aproximadamente 9 horas)
Tamanho instalado~62.67 MiB
Tamanho do download27.77 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64, aarch64