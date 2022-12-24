Forgetpass

od Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper używając GitHub
Zainstaluj

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Zmiany w wersji 1.0.13

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~66 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania26 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje2164
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Pomochttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Zgłoś błądhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tagi:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity