Planner

od Alain M.
ZainstalujDarowizna
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

Zmiany w wersji 3.0.10

6 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~134 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania28 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje121 341
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://useplanner.com/
Pomochttps://useplanner.com/support/
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Alain M.

Byte

Rediscover your music

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
Tagi:
calendardevelopmenteventeventsprojecttasktaskstodotodoist