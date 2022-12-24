Viper

Zainstaluj

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Zmiany w wersji 1.7.3

2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~240 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania96 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje3524
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

