Pinta
od Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Zmiany w wersji 2.1.1
4 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~103 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania44 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje106 415
LicencjaMIT License
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji