Get at-a-glance information about what you're reading, or learn more about topics you're curious about. Hypatia finds definitions, explanations, and answers related to the text on your display without removing you from the context or making you navigate away.

Use Hypatia either of two ways: manually, where you open the app and enter a word or phrase to search for, or automatically, where it reads text from your clipboard on launch, and can be triggered by a shortcut.

Once you set a keyboard shortcut to open the app, you can copy text from the article you're reading, trigger the app, and a pop-up will give you instant information about whatever it is you're looking at.

Or, if you prefer to use it in manual mode, you can open Hypatia and search directly for any topic by entering it into the search box.

At launch, there are three main action areas:

Instant Answers (provided by DuckDuckGo) Dictionary and thesaurus (provided by Wiktionary, via the FreeDictionaryAPI) Wikipedia Entries

Searching for any term or phrase will search those sources for information, and the app will present any relevant results that it finds.