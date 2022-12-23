Gradience

od Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam używając GitHub
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Zmiany w wersji 0.4.1

4 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~26 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania9 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje56 784
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Pomochttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tagi:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager