Photo Editor

od Endless
endlessm.com
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

Zmiany w wersji 1.0.2

prawie 5 lat temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~270 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania110 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje42 814
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://endlessos.org/
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
Przejrzyj kod źródłowyhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos