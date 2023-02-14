Dave Gnukem

od David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Zmiany w wersji 1.0.3

7 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~25 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania20 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1639
LicencjaMIT License
Strona projektuhttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Często zadawane pytaniahttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro