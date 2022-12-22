Darhon Finance
od Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Zmiany w wersji 1.5.0
ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~4 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania733 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1169
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
