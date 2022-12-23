Avocode

Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Zmiany w wersji 4.15.6-9624

ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~109 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania104 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje3987
Licencjahttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Strona projektuhttps://avocode.com/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode