Pinetime Flasher

od Maarten de Jong
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Zmiany w wersji 0.1

około 2 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~8 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania3 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1246
LicencjaMIT License
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
Tagi:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch