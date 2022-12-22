Tandem

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Zmiany w wersji 2.2.307

ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~216 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania212 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje2494
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Strona projektuhttps://tandem.chat
Pomochttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Uruchomienie

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client