Raven
od James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
Zmiany w wersji 3.7
około 2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~11 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania4 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje118
LicencjaArtistic License 2.0