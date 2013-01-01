Twintaillauncher (TTL) is a multi-platform launcher that brings mod support, quality-of-life improvements, and advanced features to a variety of anime-styled games.

TTL is an all-in-one tool for downloading, managing, and launching your favorite anime games. It’s designed with flexibility, ease of use, and customization in mind.

Supported games: Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, Punishing: Gray Raven, AetherGazer

Is TTL safe to use? Can I get banned? We do our best to ensure the launcher avoids detection and doesn't interfere with sensitive files or anti-cheat systems. However, some games require the launcher to disable the anti-cheat to get them running (Linux only). Use TTL at your own risk.